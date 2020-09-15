“Not Mentally Prepared To Join Politics” – Barsha Rani

Assamese actor Barsha Rani Bishaya, during a press meet on Tuesday, said she is not mentally prepared to be directly involved in politics, adding that the youth of Assam should rise above politics on religion.

The statement came among rising political tension in Assam with a number of new regional parties formed.

“April 21, 2021 is a test day for Assam’s culture. Our culture and tradition’s survival depend on the indigenous people of our state,” she said.

“Our culture is in danger,” she added.

The actor also mentioned that she is optimistic about the newly formed parties.