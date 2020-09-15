Top StoriesRegional

“Not Mentally Prepared To Join Politics” – Barsha Rani

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
2

Assamese actor Barsha Rani Bishaya, during a press meet on Tuesday, said she is not mentally prepared to be directly involved in politics, adding that the youth of Assam should rise above politics on religion.

The statement came among rising political tension in Assam with a number of new regional parties formed.

“April 21, 2021 is a test day for Assam’s culture. Our culture and tradition’s survival depend on the indigenous people of our state,” she said.

Related News

LS Proceedings: Three Bills Tabled Today

Pakistan Air Force Jet Crashes, Pilot Safe

MP Ripun Bora Demands Revival of Assam Paper Mills

“AJP Lacks Originality, Copy-Paste Party”…

“Our culture is in danger,” she added.

The actor also mentioned that she is optimistic about the newly formed parties.

You might also like
National

Ayodhya: Priests, Cops at Ram Temple Test COVID-19 +

Regional

SBI ATMs Targetted by Hackers: Deepak Kumar

Top Stories

Embarrassing spelling mistakes in Sahitya Sabha Souvenir

Regional

KMSS demands to withdraw New Land Policy

Regional

Alleged adulterated apples found in Golaghat

National

COVID19: PIB director general tests positive

Comments
Loading...