Natsurya Phani Sharma award recipient Assamese actor Jibeshwar Deka passed away on Sunday night.

A renowned theatre personality, Deka has performed as a mobile theatre actor for over four decades.

75-year-old Deka suffered a massive cardiac arrest and was declared dead at 11.40 pm in Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Deka was honored with various awards including Moonlight Media Award and Enajori Award.