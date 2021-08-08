Now, Get COVID Vaccination Certificate On Whatsapp In 3 Easy Steps

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that one can now obtain COVID-19 vaccination certification within seconds via Whatsapp.

In a tweet, Mandaviya’s office said that anyone who wants to download the certificate can send a message ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp to a number +91 9013151515 and receive it.

“Revolutionising common man’s life using technology! Now get #COVID19 vaccination certificate through MyGov Corona Helpdesk in 3 easy steps. Save contact number: +91 9013151515 Type & send ‘covid certificate’ on WhatsApp Enter OTP Get your certificate in seconds,” Mandaviya’s office tweeted.

Earlier, the COVID-19 vaccination certificate was downloadable from Co-WIN, or Arogya Setu/Umang mobile apps.It could be downloaded after each dose – Provisional Certificate after first dose and Final Certificate after second dose.

The web link for COVID-19 vaccination certificate is available in the Text SMS sent to the beneficiary after vaccination and successful updation of vaccination status in Co-WIN.

