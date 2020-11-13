NPS Receives Best School for National Water Awards

By Pratidin Bureau
NPS International School
The NPS International School received the ‘Best School’ award for National Water Awards by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India. The school received 3rd prize for the Best School category for innovation in water conservation.

The award consists of Rs. 1lakh, a trophy and a citation from the Ministry of Jal Shakti.

NPS received the award for innovative work done in the realm of water conservation in the school.

A total of 98 winners have been selected in 17 different categories- Best State, Best District, Best Aspirational District, Best Water Warrior, Best Water Regulatory Authority, Best Water User Association, Best Panchayat, Best NGO for Water Conservation, Best Education/Mass Awareness efforts, Best Urban Local Body, Best Newspaper, Best TV show for promoting water conservation, Best School, Best Industry for Industrial Water Conservation, Best Institution/RWA/Religious Organization for Successful Campus Usage and Best Industry for CSR Activity.

