NRL Earmarks Rs 25 Crore For COVID-19 Relief Measures

In view of the devastating second wave of COVID-19, NRL has announced a budget of Rs 25 crore to ramp up facilities and provisions to tackle the same.

According to an official release, the company would be setting up multiple infrastructures including a makeshift COVID hospital in Jorhat Medical College which will have 120 beds, 20 ICU beds with ventilators, cardiac monitor, Oxygen Concentrators and Oxygen cylinders. The estimated cost of it is said to be Rs 7 crore.

It also stated that Covid care centres would be set-up at Titabor Civil Hospital, Sarupathar, Bokakhat and Golaghat. Additionally, Numaligarh’s VKNRL School Of Nursing is also being coverted to a 70-bedded Covid Care Centre to cater to patients which is expected to be ready by mid-May 2021.

NRL will also be handling over medical equipment and provisions including N95 masks, Pulse Oximeters, hand sanitizers, air conditioners, nebulizers, BP measuring instruments to Golaghat Govt. Hospital. 250 oxygen cylinders (10 ltrs./47 ltrs) will also be distributed to different hospitals in the state by June 2021, the release stated.

Notably, NRL had earlier handed over 35 Deep Freezers to Health Department of Assam Govt. to store vaccines.

The company said it is also setting up Oxygen plants in 4 Bihar Medical Colleges and Hospitals which are slated to be commissioned by July 2021.

Further, in a bid to protect its employees against the virus, NRL has been ramping up its vaccination drive with Covid Care Centres, Isolation and Quarantine centres being set up in Numaligarh and Siliguri. A 500 litres per minute Oxygen plant will also be installed at VK NRL Hospital by July 2021.