NRL Evaluates Re-entering Fuel Retail Business

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is currently evaluating a re-entry into the fuel retailing business through petrol pumps. The development follows the Centre’s decision to make the Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) shed its stake in the Assam Accord refinery.



BPCL’s stake in NRL was recently picked up by public sector undertakings Oil India (OIL) and Engineers India Limited (EIL). NRL had permission to open 510 retail outlets in the country since 2004. At its peak, NRL had operated 136 retail outlets, mostly in Eastern and North-Eastern India. These were called Energy Stations.



In line with the push towards entering the fuel retailing space, NRL has also become the first refinery in the country to directly start doorstep diesel delivery.



According to reports, NRL has started with two bowsers of six-kilo ltr capacity of mobile fuel delivery. NRL has collaborated with Repos Energy for providing end-to-end solutions for mobile dispensing. These trucks will be operating within 100 km of Golaghat district, Assam.