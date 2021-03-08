NSCN (IM) Cadre Held In Arunachal

In a joint operation conducted by Arunachal Pradesh Police and Assam Rifles led to the arrest of a National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Isak-Muivah) at Hollam village in Tirap district.

The Assam Rifles tweeted on Sunday night, Intelligence based joint operation by #AssamRifles and Arunachal Pradesh Police led to apprehension of NSCN (IM) cadre from Hollam village in Tirap District on 05 Mar 2021.”

The rebel outfit NSCN (IM) continues to be in ceasefire with the Indian government. The Naga peace talks between the government and military group.