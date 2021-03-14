NSCN-IM Urges Centre To Resolve Insurgency In Nagaland

Naga group NSCN-IM on Sunday urged the Central government to resolve insurgency that has been lasting in Nagaland for decades. However, the outfit also asserted that solutions that do not adhere to the 2015 Framework Agreement will not be acceptable.

“The NSCN-IM said it has been more than five years since the signing of the framework agreement in 2015 between the group’s general secretary Thuingalen Muivah and central government’s interlocutor R N Ravi, who is currently Nagaland Governor, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, PTI reported.

“We call upon the Government of India to be more positive and sincere. We believe there is no human problem which cannot be resolved with human wisdom pregnant with mutual respect and equality as Hon”ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often quoted. We are for peace and progress,” a statement from the outfit read.

However, the NSCN-IM made it clear that “any formulation or proposal from any quarter which is outside the parameter of the framework agreement shall not be acceptable to the NSCN in particular and the Naga people in general”.

The framework agreement came after over 80 rounds of negotiations spanning 18 years, with the first breakthrough made in 1997 when the ceasefire agreement was sealed after decades of insurgency in Nagaland which started soon after India”s Independence. However, the talks with the NSCN-IM is currently going nowhere as the group has been insisting for a separate Naga flag and constitution, a demand rejected by the Central government, PTI reported.