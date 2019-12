A shocking incident has taken place at the Naksari region in Mariani of Jorhat on Thursday.

Rajiv Das, the Officer In-charge of Deberapara police station was attacked black and blue by a group of gamblers.

Reportedly, a group of gamblers has been running a gambling business for a long time in front of an educational institution.

Getting the information, Das carried out an operation against the gamblers but suddenly the gamblers had attacked OC Das and due to the incident, he got injured.