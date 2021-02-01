Top StoriesNational

Odisha: 9 Killed, 13 Injured In Road Mishap, PM Modi Condoles

At least nine people were killed and 13 others injured after the vehicle in which they were travelling lost control and overturned in Odisha’s Koraput district late Sunday.

As per reports, all nine died on the spot. Locals in the vicinity along with police, who reached the spot soon after, rescued the victims from the vehicle. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

The incident happened while around 22 people in a pickup van were returning to their native village after attending last rites of a relative at Sidhigaon. Police say the vehicle was in high speed and suspect that the driver lost control while negotiating a turn.

The driver is now absconding.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic incident on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope those injured recovers at the earliest,” the Office of the Prime Minister tweeted.

