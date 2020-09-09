OIL Engineer Electrocuted To Death In Baghjan

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
6,850

In yet another tragic incident at the Baghjan Oilfield, an Oil India Limited (OIL) electrical engineer was electrocuted to death on Wednesday evening.

The deceased identified as 25-year-old Arnab Kishore Bordoloi was electrocuted while testing an electric cable to the generator that was set to supply power for welding purposes at the BGR 5 gas pit.

Bordoloi succumbed to his injuries at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

Related News

Social Activist Swami Agnivesh Passes Away

Nine ISIS Operatives Convicted In Terror Case

China To Hand Over Missing Arunachal Men Tomorrow

Manipur Reports 109 New COVID Cases

A statement issued on OIL’s social media handle stated, “Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, a dynamic young electrical engineer of OIL while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site, suddenly fell down and lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care by doctor at site and was taken to AMC where he was declared dead. The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. This is a very tragic incident and has created a pall of gloom in OIL. A Team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident”.

You might also like
Business

Jio Fiber : Technology of The Future

Top Stories

Maharashtra: 5 killed, several wounded in boiler blast

National

Deepika joins protest at JNU

National

True NCP Member Never Join Hands with BJP: Sharad Pawar

National

3,000 tonnes Gold deposits found!

Regional

NRC | Organisations oppose SC’s latest order

Comments
Loading...