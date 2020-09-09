OIL Engineer Electrocuted To Death In Baghjan

In yet another tragic incident at the Baghjan Oilfield, an Oil India Limited (OIL) electrical engineer was electrocuted to death on Wednesday evening.

The deceased identified as 25-year-old Arnab Kishore Bordoloi was electrocuted while testing an electric cable to the generator that was set to supply power for welding purposes at the BGR 5 gas pit.

Bordoloi succumbed to his injuries at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

A statement issued on OIL’s social media handle stated, “Arnab Kishore Bordoloi, a dynamic young electrical engineer of OIL while working with some equipment at Baghjan Blowout well site, suddenly fell down and lost consciousness. He was provided emergency health care by doctor at site and was taken to AMC where he was declared dead. The reasons of the death will be known after post-mortem. This is a very tragic incident and has created a pall of gloom in OIL. A Team from OIL is carrying out inspection at well site to find out possible reasons for this accident”.