One Dead In Kothiatoli Road Accident: One injured

A deadly road accident has taken place at the Kothiatoli region in Kampur on Monday evening.

As per reports, a speedy Motorbike (AS 02S 9362) lost his control over the bike and crashed over the road. Two people identified as Dilip Bordoloi and Lolit Pator was critically injured at this accident.

Both have sent immediately for eminent treatment to Nagaon Civil Hospital but later, Dilip Bordoloi was declared dead in the hospital.