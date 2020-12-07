Top StoriesNational

One Dead, Over 292 Hospitalized As Mystery Disease Hits Andhra

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Great Andhra
1

As many as 292 people fell sick and one died in Eluru town of Andhra’s West Godavari district on Sunday and were hospitalised. The cause of the illness is yet to be ascertained but has symptoms of epilepsy, frothing, shivering and giddiness.

Doctors in various media outlets have sent the blood samples of the patients to Vijayawada government hospital for testing.

An ANI report stated around 140 persons including elderly persons and children were admitted, while, a Times of India report confirmed 228 patients were admitted on Sunday.

On Monday, according to PTI around 292 patients have been admitted so far.

Shockingly, most of the patients are not related or have attended a common event. Infact, the patients are residents of different parts of the Eluru town.

Furthermore, all the patients have tested negative for coronavirus.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy spoke with AP Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney over phone and enquired about the situation and said the Centre was ready to extend any possible help. The Union Home Ministry was also in touch with the Governor’s office over this, official sources here said.

