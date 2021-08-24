Assam: 1 More Arrested For ‘Pro-Taliban’ Posts On Facebook

Assam police have arrested one more person for supporting Taliban on Facebook.

As per a report, the arrestee works at a tyre shop in Kamrup Metro’s Jorabat area.

Earlier, 15 people were arrested from across 10 districts in Assam for allegedly posting pro-Taliban messages in social media.

These arrestees include a student of Tezpur Medical College, an Assam police constable, three maulanas and also a journalist.

All of them are booked under UAPA, IT Act, and CrPC.