One More Held In NF Railways Bribery Case

In a latest development in the Northeast Frontier Railways bribery scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested one of the prime accused Pawan Baid from the national capital.

Baid, is the director of a private company in Guwahati based out of New Delhi, was absconding since January 17 this year. He has been accused for alleged payment of a crore rupees bribe to the relative of the CAO/Construction in NFR.

A non bailable warrant was issued against him on January 23. Baid was produced yesterday before the Special Judge of CBI, New Delhi.

In this connection, five accused who were misusing their positions to carry out illegal gratification activities have been apprehended including the Chief Administrative Officer, Construction-II, North East Frontier Railway (NFR), Maligaon (Assam); a Deputy Chief Engineer, NFR, Agartala; an Assistant Executive Engineer, NFR, Agartala; a director of a private company based at Guwahati and a person (a relative of the CAO, NFR).

During searches at 26 locations, a total amount of Rs 4.43 crore (approx.) was recovered.

Investigation is underway.