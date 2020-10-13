“One Particular Community Targeted” – Assam Madarsa Teachers Assoc.

“One particular community has always been targeted,” said members of Assam Madarsa Teachers’ Association today in a press conference while opposing the decision taken by the government to shut-down state-run Madarsas.

The members questioned as to why religious education couldn’t be funded by the government in Assam when governments of other states can do so, adding that the decision would render more than 15,000 people unemployed.

Suggesting that the government should do away with playing politics on religious lines, the members observed that their struggle against the said decision was that of protection of one’s identity.

Doubting whether the state-run Sanskrit Tols will really be closed along with the Madarsas, the teachers asserted they will not budge from their stance and will take the help of law, besides starting a democratic struggle.