One Student Injured at Jamia Milia University Firing

An unidentified man fired at the students of Jamia Milia Islamia University protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday afternoon after which an armed man was detained involved in the firing.

The man also fired at the protesters in which one student was injured. He has been admitted to a hospital.

The man shouted “Yeh lo azaadi (here, take your freedom)”, according to witnesses quoted by news agency PTI.

A student of the University said, “We were moving towards the Holy Family Hospital where the police had raised barricades. Suddenly, a gun-wielding man came out and opened fire. One bullet hit my friend’s hand.”

The man, who is yet to be identified, was overpowered by protesters and subsequently arrested by the police. He is currently being questioned.

There was a heavy police presence and several media crews in place when the incident took place.

According to reports, the students were heading from Jamia to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial Rajghat as a part of the protest.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has said that the citizenship law is required to help persecuted minorities who came to India before December 31, 2014, from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

But protesters insist the law discriminates against the country’s Muslim minority and violates India’s Constitution.