‘Only Mother Can Order Her Son’: Farmer’s Letter To PM’s Mother

A protesting farmer from Punjab has written an emotional letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 100-year-old mother, Heeraben requesting her to convince her son to repeal the agricultural laws.

In the letter, farmer Harpreet Singh, from Punjab’s Ferozepur district wrote, “I write this letter with a heavy heart. As you would know that the annadatas who feed the nation and the world are forced to sleep on the roads of Delhi in this biting winter due to three black laws. This included 90-95-year-olds, children, and women. The cold weather is making people ill. They are even being martyred, which is a cause for worry for all of us.”

“I write this letter with a lot of hope. Your son Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country. He can repeal the farm laws that he has passed. I felt that one can refuse anyone except one’s mother”, Singh added.

“This peaceful agitation along Delhi’s borders has been caused by the three black laws which have been passed at the behest of Adani, Ambani, and other corporate households. The farmers are unhappy and disappointed because of these laws and are concerned about their children. The farmers of the country do not want any amendments in these laws but want to get them repealed,” he said in the letter written in Hindi, India Today reported. “The entire country will thank you. Only a mother can order her son,” he further added.

Notably, thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at several border points of Delhi since November 28 last year, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws.

Moreover, multiple rounds of talks between the farmers and centre have failed.