Only Regional Force Should Govern BTC: Hagrama

By Pratidin Bureau
Shortly after the issuance of the Gauhati High Court’s order on Tuesday directing the newly formed Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to prove majority in the recently held election by December 26, Bodoland People’s Front chief Hagrama Mohilary said all regional parties should be united and a regional force should govern BTC.

“It does not matter who is elected as the CEM. I do not need the position of the CEM. But, a regional party should only come to power!” Mohilary said.

Addressing the media outlets, Mohilary said, “BPF, UPPL, GSP, AGP should all come together and be united”.

Mohilary asserted that BTC does not require a national party’s reign.

“A national party’s rule will completely abolish the identity of BTC,” he further added.

The High Court’s order read, only after the conduct of confidence vote by December 26 can the new Chief Executive Member be elected.

