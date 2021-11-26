NationalTop Stories

Opium Worth Over Rs 4 Crore Seized In Nagaland, 2 Held

By Pratidin Bureau
In a joint operation, Kohima Police and sleuths of Narcotic Cell seized suspected opium weighing 48kgs and 980 grams on Thursday.

The approximate value of the seized drugs is worth Rs 4,89,80,000 in the international market.

Two persons have been arrested in connection to it. They were identified as Muntiyaz Ali (34) and Harpal Singh (44).

The seizure was made along with a Fortuner vehicle bearing registration number UP 21AR/7711.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the two accused under NDPS act. Further investigation is on.

