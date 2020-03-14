OT Of FAAMCH Not Sealed: Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora

Superintendent of Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital (FAAMCH), Barpeta Dr. Dhrubajyoti Bora, while reacting to the doctors who returned from Saudi Arabia said that no such symptoms of Coronavirus have been noticed in them. Dr. Bora also cleared that the operation theatre of the hospital has not been sealed but vacated for cleaning purposes.

Speaking to reporters, Dr. Bora said that a doctor of Barpeta hospital has returned from the vacation from Saudi Arabia along with his wife and joined the hospital today. The couple has been screened and found no symptoms of Covid-19. However, the hospital authorities have taken special measures against the prevention of the virus.

Meanwhile, speculations have been made that the operation theatre of the hospital has been sealed for 24 hours to avoid any spread of the dreaded disease. But the Superintendent of the hospital made it clear that the operation theatre has not been sealed and it was vacated for some time to clean the room for hygiene purposes.

The couple went for a vacation to Saudi Arabia without reporting to the hospital authorities saying that they need to leave for some personal reason. However, the state government will take action against the couple for allegedly going for a vacation without informing the concerned authorities amid Covid-19, said Dr. Bora.

The couple has also been instructed to stay away from work and ordered them to stay at home for 14 days.