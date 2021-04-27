Top StoriesHealthNational

Over 1 Cr Vaccine Doses Still Available With States & UTs

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE
Over a crore vaccine doses are still stored with states and union territories, while another 80 lakh doses will reach them in the next three days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

According to the a statement issued by the ministry the central government has so far provided 15,65,26,140 vaccine doses to the states and UTs free of cost.

“The total consumption, including wastage, is 14,64,78,983 doses. More than one crore doses (1,00,47,157) are still available with the states and UTs to be administered. More than 80 lakh (86,40,000) doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs in the next three days,” the ministry stated.

The vaccination drive for the age group of 18-45 will commence from May 1.

