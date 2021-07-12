Over 1300 Arrested In Narcotic Drugs, Illegal Liquor Trade Since May: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the assembly session on Monday, stated that over 1300 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in narcotic drugs and illegal liquor trade in the state since May.

While 1,262 persons were arrested for their involvement in narcotic drugs racket, 66 others were held for suspected role in illegal liquor trade from May 10 to July 6, he said in a written reply to a query by BJP MLA Suman Haripriya.

He added that a total of 781 cases were registered across various police stations on these two crimes.

He further said that he had ordered the police and the Excise Department to carry out operations against these illegal trades since he assumed office in May.