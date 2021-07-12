Over 1300 Arrested In Narcotic Drugs, Illegal Liquor Trade Since May: CM Sarma

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
narcotic

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, during the assembly session on Monday, stated that over 1300 persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in narcotic drugs and illegal liquor trade in the state since May.

While 1,262 persons were arrested for their involvement in narcotic drugs racket, 66 others were held for suspected role in illegal liquor trade from May 10 to July 6, he said in a written reply to a query by BJP MLA Suman Haripriya.

He added that a total of 781 cases were registered across various police stations on these two crimes.

Related News

Assam Rifles Observes World Malala Day In J&K

₹ 7.44 Cr Collected From COVID Protocol Violators In 2020:…

1,800 Hectares Of Assam Land Encroached By Mizoram People:…

NEET-UG Exam To Be Held On Sept 12: Edu Minister

He further said that he had ordered the police and the Excise Department to carry out operations against these illegal trades since he assumed office in May.

Also Read: NEET-UG Exam To Be Held On Sept 12: Edu Minister
You might also like
Technology

Twitter approaches Government for more time to comply with new IT rules

Assam

No Pandal Hoppings This Durga Puja

Assam

Doctor Killed In Jorhat

Assam

GU Official Website Hacked

National

Majestic Tri Colour atop Guwahati

Assam

Assam SI Exam To Be Held On Nov 22

Comments
Loading...