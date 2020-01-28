Over 1500 NDFB cadres to lay down arms

After the historic third Bodo accord was signed on Monday, over 1500 cadres of the NDFB factions will lay down their weapons. According to sources, cadres of all the four NDFB factions will lay down their weapons on January 30 at Guwahati.

Sources informed that the cadres will lay down their weapons in presence of Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal at GMCH auditorium. This will be one of the largest arms lay down ceremonies in the recent past.

It may be mentioned here that as many as 644 cadres from eight militants organisations laid down their arms on Thursday. These included members from organisations such as United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I), United Liberation Front of Bodoland (NDFB), Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) and Rabha National Liberation Front (RNLF).