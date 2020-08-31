Over 300 Vehicles Stranded In J&K Highway

Landslides and mudslides triggered by heavy rains blocked the 270-km-long Srinagar-Jammu national highway leaving over 300 vehicles stranded at several places in Ramban district on Monday, officials were quoted saying to PTI.

It is the only all-weather road connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the country.

The men and machines of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and Border Roads Organisation (BRO) have started clearance of the landslides to restore the traffic on the highway, the statement said.

However, the Srinagar-Kargil-Leh road, which connects UTs of J-K and Ladakh, is open for traffic. The traffic on inter-district Kishtwar-Paddar road has been restored on Monday after clearance of landslides, which blocked the road 3 days ago, it said.