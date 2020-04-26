Over 390 students to reach Assam from Kota today

By Pratidin Bureau
Over 390 students to reach Assam from Kota today
As many as 390 Assam students, who were stranded at Kota in Rajasthan will reach the State on Sunday. They will arrive at Srirampur Entry Check gate in the Assam-West Bengal border, where they will be screened and later they will be sent to Sarusajai quarantine centre in Guwahati.

“On their arrival, each of them will be firstly screened at Srirampur entry gate and then will be sent to Sarusajai quarantine centre located at Guwahati,” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday, adding, “Only those persons, who are found with no COVID-19 symptoms, will be sent to Sarusajai quarantine centre; otherwise, they will be kept at Srirampur quarantine centre till further order.”

It may be mentioned here that the Assam Government is constructing two quarantine centres at Chagolia of Dhubri and at Srirampur of Kokrajhar for the travellers who want to enter Assam on or after the withdrawal of nationwide lockdown.

