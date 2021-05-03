Top StoriesNational

Oxygen Crisis: 24 Patients Dead In Karnataka Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau
49

In a tragic incident, over 24 patients including COVID-infected patients died at a government hospital in Karnataka allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

As per reports, the deceased include 23 COVID patients and one other patient.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took stock of the situation and called an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Related News

Assam Archer Jayanta Talukdar In ICU After Testing COVID +ve

Mamata To Take Oath As Bengal CM On May 5

Kaziranga National Park Closed Due To COVID-19

Assam: New COVID Guidelines For Restaurants, Bars

Soon after the tragedy, kins of the deceased staged a demonstration outside the hospital and raised slogans.

“There were 24 deaths at the hospital, not all at the same time. 14 people died between Sunday morning to midnight, three patients died between 12 and 3 am. Between 3 am and Monday morning, seven more patients died. There was oxygen shortage at 10.30 pm which was sorted by getting 60 oxygen cylinders from Mysuru. 60 more cylinders arrived on Monday morning. The district has a requirement of 300-350 cylinders which is not being fulfilled,” Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner, Chamrajnaga told a news channel.

You might also like
Regional

Movement of Vehicles from Meghalaya to Assam Restricted

Regional

Dikom tea creates history, sold at Rs 75000 per kg

Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Regional

“CAA Protests Will Not Affect Us In Elections”- Himanta

Top Stories

Efficiency in action is Yoga: PM Modi to Indians on Yoga Day

Regional

Khelo India: Vivek Oberoi to Attend Closing Ceremony in Guwahati

Comments
Loading...