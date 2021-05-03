Oxygen Crisis: 24 Patients Dead In Karnataka Hospital

In a tragic incident, over 24 patients including COVID-infected patients died at a government hospital in Karnataka allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

As per reports, the deceased include 23 COVID patients and one other patient.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took stock of the situation and called an emergency Cabinet meeting.

Soon after the tragedy, kins of the deceased staged a demonstration outside the hospital and raised slogans.

“There were 24 deaths at the hospital, not all at the same time. 14 people died between Sunday morning to midnight, three patients died between 12 and 3 am. Between 3 am and Monday morning, seven more patients died. There was oxygen shortage at 10.30 pm which was sorted by getting 60 oxygen cylinders from Mysuru. 60 more cylinders arrived on Monday morning. The district has a requirement of 300-350 cylinders which is not being fulfilled,” Dr MR Ravi, Deputy Commissioner, Chamrajnaga told a news channel.