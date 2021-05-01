Oxygen Crisis: 8 COVID Patients Die In Delhi Hospital

In yet another tragic incident, eight COVID-19 patients, who were undergoing treatment in Delhi’s Batra hospital, died due to shortage of oxygen on Saturday.

Medical Director of the hospital, Dr SCL Gupta, said that out of the eight patients, six were admitted to the ICU and two were in the main ward. He alleged that the oxygen suppliers did not respond to any calls made.

“Six COVID patients died in the ICU ward and two in the main ward due to oxygen shortage today. We could not save them after making efforts. Since this wave hit the country, we have been demanding oxygen from the government,” Dr SCL Gupta, Medical Director of Batra Hospital told a news agency.

“Our executive director is in regular touch with government officers concerned and has been updating them about our oxygen stock. INOX and Goel, two oxygen suppliers supply us oxygen. Neither of them pick up call,” he added.

In a tweet, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said their lives could have been saved if Delhi was given its required quote of oxygen. He said Delhi needs 976 tonnes of oxygen but received only 312 tonnes.

“This news is very painful. Their lives could have been saved by giving them oxygen on time. Delhi should be given its quota of oxygen. The deaths of our own people cannot be seen anymore. Delhi requires 976 tonnes of oxygen and yesterday only 312 tonnes of oxygen was given. How should Delhi breathe in such low oxygen?” Kejriwal said.

Delhi has been facing an acute shortage of oxygen amid the devastating second of COVID-19 that has gripped the nation.

On Friday, Delhi recorded over 27,000 new COVID cases and 375 deaths.