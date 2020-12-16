Pabindra Deka’s Resignation Is His Own Decision: Prafulla Mahanta

Former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta while reacting on party MLA Pabindra Deka’s resignation said that it was completely on the latter’s decision to quit the party.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Mahanta said that Deka had resigned from the party because he knew that he will not get ticket for the upcoming assembly election.

He also said that leaving AGP was MLA’s personal decision. “We have not been contacted before the resignation was announced” he added.

It may be stated that Deka has resigned from AGP for hurting the public sentiments during the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

However he told that many party MLAs were worried for their tickets in 2021 election.

“For this reason party scenario was getting disturbed” he added.

Mahanta further claimed that in Barhampmur constituency Congress and BJP have made the alliance.

Mahanta said “only bike rally during campaigning will not help in getting votes. We have to work for the benefit of the people”.

There has been a weak relationship prevailing between the party members. He termed this as a failure of the party.