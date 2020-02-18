Pak Terrorists Planned to Project 26/11 attack as ‘Hindu Terror’

Former Mumbai police commissioner Rakesh Maria has claimed that the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) had planned to project the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack as a case of ‘Hindu terror’ and Pakistani terrorist Mohammed Ajmal Kasab to die as Bengaluru’s Samir Chaudhari.

Rakesh Maria claimed this shocking information in his recent memoir ‘Let Me Say It Now’ which was released on Monday. In this memoir, Maria wrote about LeT’s plan to project the 26/11 attack as “Hindu Terror”.

Maria wrote, “If everything went according to plan, Kasab would have died as Chaudhari and the media would have blamed ‘Hindu terrorists’ for the attack. The terror organization had also reportedly planted fake ID cards with Indian addresses on the terrorists”.

Further, he wrote, “There would have been screaming headlines in newspapers claiming how Hindu terrorists had attacked Mumbai. Over-the-top TV journalists would have made a beeline for Bengaluru to interview his family and neighbors. But alas, it had not worked that way and there he was, Ajmal Amir Kasab of Faridkot in Pakistan”.

These all planned failed because martyred Mumbai constable Tukaram Omble’s heroic feat of capturing Kasab alive, he added.

It may be mentioned here that on the 26/11 attack, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008. Ajmal Kasab, the only lone terrorist who Mumbai Police succeeded to capture alive was hanged on November 21, 2012.