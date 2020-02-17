Panel on Clause 6 expected to submit report on Feb 21

The high-power committee for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord may have to wait for a few more days to submit its final report as Union home minister Amit Shah’s office is yet to finalise the appointment with committee members. The report is expected to be submitted on Friday (Feb 21), highly placed sources said.

Reportedly, the committee has recommended taking 1951 as the base year to identify and grant “indigenous Assamese” status to those who should be given constitutional protection.

A Home Ministry-appointed panel suggested that 1951 should be the cut-off year for defining indigenous people of Assam & given nod for inner line permit (ILP).

The High powered Clause VI committee is about to formally hand over the recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs and it was signed by all members. However Member Secretary of the Committee Mr. Satyendra Garg, Joint Secretary of MHA, did not attend the final signing day meeting. He is rather now requesting some specific changes in the report, sources close to the committee said.

