During an operation carried out by Forest Department at Singimari NH31 in Abhayapuri, two Pangolin smugglers have arrested along with a pangolin on Sunday.

As per reports, both of the smugglers have identified as Dhananjay Kirtaniya and Ismail Hussain, resident of Salantapara region.

It has been suspected that both of the accused have been running the smuggling of the Pangolin for a long time. However, the Pangolin, seized by police is worth Rs 5 lakh.