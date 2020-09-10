Top StoriesNational

Paresh Rawal Appointed New Chief Of NSD

By Pratidin Bureau
754

National award winning actor Paresh Rawal has been appointed as the chief of the National School of Drama by President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday.

His predecessor, Arjun Deb Charan, was the chief of NSD since 2018.

Union tourism and culture minister Prahlad Singh Patel took to his twitter handle and congratulated the actor on his new position. He said that artists and students will benefit from his talent.

Rawal who has been in the film industry for more than three decades, has won numerous awards including the prestigious National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1994. He was also conferred with the Padma Shree in 2014.

Rawal has also been active in theatre in addition from films.

