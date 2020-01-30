Parliament’s Budget Session begins tomorrow

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence tomorrow. President Ram Nath Kovind will address a joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament on the first day of the session.

The Economic Survey will also be tabled tomorrow, while the Union Budget will be presented on Saturday. The first phase of the session will conclude on the 11th of next month while the second part of the session will begin from 2nd March and will end on the 3rd of April.

Ahead of the session, Government today held an all-party meeting to ensure smooth functioning of both houses of Parliament. Talking to media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said, 45 bills are likely to come up during the Budget Session.



The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Congress leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma, TMC leader Derek o’ Brien and NCP leader Supriya Sule. Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav and LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan also attended the meeting.

In the evening, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also held an all-party meeting with the Leaders of political parties. In the meeting, Mr Birla sought their support and assured them of cooperation by the Chair in running proceedings smoothly to pass legislation for the welfare of the people.