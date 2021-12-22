Parliament’s Winter Session Likely To Conclude Today

The Parliament’s Winter session that commenced on November 29 and was slated to end on December 23, will likely conclude on Wednesday, a day before schedule, according to PTI.

The Parliament could be adjourned sine die on Wednesday as the government has completed most of its legislative agenda. The reports come a day after a bill to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar was passed by the Parliament on Tuesday.

The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 which was passed by both houses, was placed with the aim to weed out duplication from electoral rolls to make the process more credible.

Amid opposition protests, the bill was passed which saw walkouts from the opposition after their demand to send the bill to a select committee was rejected.

Notably, the winter session has seen constant disruptions since it began on November 29. 12 MPs were earlier suspended for unruly behaviour, who held protests outside near the Gandhi statue every day since.

