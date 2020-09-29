Top StoriesHealthRegional

Pathsala: COVID-19 Found Among Students of 3 Schools

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
8 students of Pathsala and 1 teacher have tested positive for COVID-19 today.

The virus was found in the body of these students and the teacher when tests were conducted in three educational institutions of Pathsala today.

810 students and teachers from the three educational institutions had turned up for the COVID-19 tests.

The development comes at a time when under the Unlock 4 guidelines, classes starting from 9 to 12 have resumed functioning in the state.

Moreover, the finding of the virus among students is also concerning because children are one of the most vulnerable age-groups as far as the contagion is concerned.   

