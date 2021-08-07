Pathshala: Petrol Bomb Attack On AGP Leader’s House

Unidentified miscreants night hurled petrol bombs at the house of an Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) leader and educationist at Pathsala in lower Assam’s Bajali district on Friday.

Around 9 pm on Friday, the miscreants threw petrol bombs into the house of AGP leader Ranjit Deka.

According to sources, Deka unsuccessfully contested the last Assam Assembly elections on AGP ticket from Bhabanipur constituency.

He runs a reputed private educational institute based in Pathsala named as Anandaram Baruah Academy.

When the incident took place, Deka was away and his family members were present in the home.

Top police officials including Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmendra Das visited the place and conducted preliminary investigations.

As per reports, some unknown person made a phone call to Deka’s wife around 9.30 pm and asked to fulfill their demands.

Wife of Ranjit Deka, Nandita Barman said, “Around half an hour after the incident, a Hindi-speaking person had called me from an unknown number and asked me to fulfill their demands. When I asked him what their demands were, the caller replied that he would call me back and ended the call.”