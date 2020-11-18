Patricia Mukhim Resigns from Editors Guild of India

Editor of The Shillong Times Patricia Mukhim has resigned as a member of the Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Tuesday in protest against what she called, the organizations “complete silence” on the recent High Court ruling which refused to quash an FIR against her and held her guilty of creating communal disharmony through her Facebook post in July.



Resigning from the Editors Guild of India, the veteran journalist said the Guild was silent about her case, while it issued statements condemning the arrest of non-member Arnab Goswami whose arrest was not even on grounds of journalistic pursuits.



On November 10 the single bench judge of Meghalaya High Court in his ruling found Mukhim guilty of creating communal disharmony a crime under Section 153 CrPC and refused to quash an FIR filed by the Lawsohtun Dorbar Shnong (a traditional institution).



Now that Diwali is done and dusted and things are back to business as usual, I wish to convey to you and all the members of this much-revered league of editors of the most prestigious publications in this country that I now wish to resign from its membership. Kindly, therefore, accept my resignation today, November 16, 2020, the Padmashree awardee said in a letter addressed to EGI president Seema Mustafa, reported PTI.



The letter also stated that she had shared the High Court order with the Guild hoping that it would at least give out a statement condemning the court order but there was and has been complete silence from the executive. Ironically, the Guild responded with alacrity and issued a statement condemning Arnab Goswami’s arrest (a non-member), not on grounds of journalistic pursuits but on abetment to suicide case, she said.





