Paytm App Back On Google Play Store

Fintech major, Paytm is back on Google Play Store hours after it was pulled down for allegedly violating gambling policies.

The company announced the same on its twitter handle late Friday night.

“Update: And we’re back!” tweeted Paytm.

Earlier on Friday, Paytm was removed from Play Store after it violated gambling norms. They recently launched a cashback scheme ‘Paytm Cricket League’ which was found in violation of the Play Store policies on gambling.

“We recently launched the ‘Paytm Cricket League’ on our consumer app for users to engage in their passion of cricket and get cashback. The game allows users to get player stickers after each transaction, collect them and receive Paytm Cashback. Today afternoon, we received communication from Google that they are suspending our app because they believe this to be a violation of their Play Store policies on gambling,” Paytm said in a statement.

“The Paytm Android app has thus been unlisted from Google’s Play Store and is temporarily unavailable to users for new downloads or updates,” it added.

Google, in its own blog post on Friday, said it does not allow apps facilitating sports betting and will remove such apps from the Google Play store.

It added that these policies were in place to protect users from potential harm.