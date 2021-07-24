Pegasus Spyware: APCC Demands SC Monitored Judicial Inquiry

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the breach of national security and to constitute a Supreme Court-monitored judicial inquiry to find out the role of government officials involved and initiate actions against all such persons found involved in the illegal surveillance by Pegasus spyware.

The APCC members headed by its President Ripun Bora have staged a protest in front of the Raj Bhawan in Guwahati against the Pegasus spyware. The agitators have also submitted a memorandum to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi demanding the judicial inquiry monitored by the Supreme Court.

The memorandum submitted to the President said that over 300 Indian numbers were targeted for surveillance using the Israeli Pegasus spyware. The numbers belong to opposition leaders, constitutional authorities, journalists, union ministers, Foreign Ambassadors and High Commissioners, the memorandum stated.

It further said that most of the numbers were targeted between 2018 and 2019 in the run up to the Lok Sabha elections.

