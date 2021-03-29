Top StoriesRegional

People In Dibrugarh Celebrate Holi With Flower Petals

By Pratidin Bureau
1

On the occasion of Holi, a group of people took out a procession in Assam’s Dibrugarh in the early hours of Monday and celebrated the festival with flower petals.

The member of the organising committee, Arun Malani said with the tune of “Hare Krishna Hare Ram”, the procession completed three years on Monday.

Several political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind, took to Twitter to extend Holi wishes. The festival of colours is celebrated with a lot of joy and fervour across the country to mark the victory of good over evil.

Related News

Lurinjyoti Gogoi’s Mother Suffers Stroke

IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Assam from Today

Prez Kovind Gives Assent to NCT Bill

Guwahati: Dead Body of Journalist Purbajyoti Chutia Found…

Even though it is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country. People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water, and balloons while chanting “Holi Hai”.

The evening before Holi is known as Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi during which people light a bonfire to signify the burning of the demon Holika. However, public celebrations of Holi in most states across the country have been prohibited this year amid the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

You might also like
Regional

Parents of ailing child seek help

National

DMK Stages Protest Over Water Crisis in TN

Regional

“Swarup is not a bona fide SC person” : APCC SC

Regional

PM Modi to lay Hollongi Airport foundation stone in February

Regional

Counting of Panchayat Polls Begin in Tripura

Pratidin Exclusive

Noted theatre artist from Assam Shukracharjya Rabha passes away

Comments
Loading...