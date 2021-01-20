Pepsi Co Plant To Come Up In Arunachal

In a major boost to the economy of Arunachal Pradesh, Pepsi Co will set up a plant in the state.

Making it the second plant of Pepsi Co to come up in the northeastern region, Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tweeted: “Had a productive meeting with Mr Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman Varun beverages Ltd, along with Sh @KirenRijiju. Glad to share that the 2nd plant of Pepsi in #NorthEast will be coming to Arunachal with various other chains of food craft outlets in tourist destinations across the State.”

The chief minister also added that more chains of food craft outlets will be set up in the state.

In 2020, a rupees 400 crore proposal was submitted by the food and beverages corporation to establish its greenfield manufacturing plant in Assam.