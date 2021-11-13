Perpetrators Will Be Brought To Justice: Rajnath Singh On Manipur Terror Ambush

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned the terror attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur that claimed the lives of five jawans and two of their family members.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed, while, four other soldiers were injured in an ambush by terrorists along the India-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district. The incident took place around 10 am near S Sehken village under Behiang police station.

“The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” tweeted the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also condemned the attack on Assam Riffle’s convoy. Taking to Twitter, he said, “Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed a few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The State forces and Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”