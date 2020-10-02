Top StoriesRegional

Pijush Compares New Assam Parties With Village Clubs

By Pratidin Bureau
File Image
State Health Minister (Independent) Pijush Hazarika took a dig at the new political party formed by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti today.

Reacting to the formation of “Raijor Dal”, the name of the political wing of KMSS, Hazarika said that given the rate at which new political parties are coming up in the state, people might forget their names.

This comment was in reference to both Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), the political wing of AASU and Raijor Dal, the political party formed by KMSS.

Comparing the formation of these new political parties with that of village clubs, the Minister further said that such parties won’t impact the future of BJP in the state and that his party will again form the government in the state.   

