Pijush Hazarika Is Afraid Of Raijor Dal’s Rise In Assam: Akhil Gogoi

With the by-elections around the corner, politicians have started the mud-throwing politics among themselves. This time it’s Minister Pijush Hazarika who commented on the political plans of Akhil Gogoi.

On Saturday, Minister Pijush Hazarika criticized Sivasagar MLA and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi saying that the MLA will contest from Teok in 2026.

Reacting to the remarks made by Minister Pijush, Akhil Gogoi said that Pijush Hazarika is in a state of confusion as he is apprehensive about the rise of Raijor Dal in Assam. Gogoi further called Pijush Hazarika to return back to reality.

Meanwhile, the Raijor Dal candidate Dharjya Konwar said that Minister Pijush Hazarika is the worst man in Assam politics.

He added that Pijush Hazarika is afraid that people will not remember him as he himself came from Raha and got here in Jagiroad.

Thee Raijor Dal further slammed the Minister by saying that Pijush Hazarika is speaking such illogical things because he is afraid of the popularity the Raijor Dal has garnered in the short period of time in Assam.