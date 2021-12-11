Pinaka-ER Rocket System Tested By Army And DRDO

A series of the test firing of the Extended Range Pinaka rocket system (Pinaka-ER) was carried out in the last three days which were successful according to the Defence Ministry.

A private industry reportedly built the rocket systems that were tested at Pokhran field firing ranges after the transfer of technology from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Defence Ministry said, “The DRDO, along with the Indian Army, conducted series of performance evaluation trials of these industry produced rockets at a field firing ranges during the last three days”.

The statement further said, “In these trials, enhanced range Pinaka rockets were test-fired at different ranges with various warhead capabilities. All the trial objectives were met satisfactorily”.

The Area Denial Munition (ADM) variants of the munition for the rocket produced under the technology transfer were also tested at Pokhran ranges, the ministry said. It said 24 rockets were fired for different ranges and warhead capabilities.

It said, “With this, the initial phase of technology absorption of Pinaka-ER by the industry partner has successfully been completed making the industry partner ready for series production of the rocket system”.

Meanwhile, the rocket systems were jointly designed by two DRDO laboratories in Pune namely, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) and the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL).

DRDO transferred the technology to the industries after testing the performance efficacy of the Pinaka-ER, informed the defence ministry.

It said “The industry partner has manufactured enhanced Pinaka Mk-1 rockets with DRDO’s handholding during the production and quality assurance. In continuation of the transfer of technology absorption, rockets developed by the industry have undergone the performance evaluation and quality certification process”.

