PLA of China Abducts 17-Yr-Old from Arunachal Pradesh

By Pratidin Bureau
A 17-year-old boy of Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh has been abducted by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China, said state MP Tapir Gao through a tweet.

According to the MP, the teenager, identified as Miram Taron was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

Tapir Gao in his tweet wrote, “Chinese #PLA has abducted Sh Miram Taron, 17 years of Zido vill. yesterday 18th Jan 2022 from inside Indian territory, Lungta Jor area (China built 3-4 kms road inside India in 2018) under Siyungla area (Bishing village) of Upper Siang dist, Arunachal Pradesh.”

“All the agencies of Govt of India are requested to step up for his early release,” he said in another tweet and posted pictures of the abducted boy.

According to news agency PTI, Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA.

Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

The incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh, informed the MP.

Gao also said that he has informed the Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik about the incident and requested him to take necessary action in this regard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and the Indian Army have been tagged in Gao’s tweet so that the boy could be traced easily with the help of the government.

