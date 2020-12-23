Top StoriesNational

PM-KISAN Funds To Be Released On Dec 25

By Pratidin Bureau
106

More than 9 crores beneficiary farmers will be getting more than Rs. 18,000 crores, an official release from the PM’s office said.

On Friday, at 12 noon via video conferencing, Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different States during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, the release added.

Related News

Kiren Rijiju Flags Off Brahmaputra Aamantran Abhiyan

Guwahati Gears Up For COVID Vaccination Drive

‘Jur Homodol’ Against CAA in Dibrugarh

Sister Abhaya Murder: Priest, Nun Get Life Imprisonment

You might also like
National

Swachh Surveskshan 2020: Indore Ranked Cleanest City

Top Stories

#Church Attack: Xatradhikar’s victory speech

Top Stories

#74thIndependenceDay: National Digital Health Mission launched

Regional

Massive Fire Breaks Out At Hatsingimari

Regional

Stage Set to Begin 17th General Conference of AASU

National

Delhi High Court rejects P Chidambaram’s bail plea

Comments
Loading...