PM-KISAN Funds To Be Released On Dec 25

More than 9 crores beneficiary farmers will be getting more than Rs. 18,000 crores, an official release from the PM’s office said.

On Friday, at 12 noon via video conferencing, Prime Minister will also have a conversation with farmers from six different States during the event. The farmers will share their experiences with PM-KISAN and also on various other initiatives taken by the Government for the welfare of farmers.

Under the PM-KISAN Scheme, a financial benefit of Rs.6000/- per year is provided to the eligible beneficiary farmers, payable in three equal 4-monthly installments of Rs.2000/- each. The fund is transferred directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries, the release added.