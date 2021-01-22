“PM Modi An Eternal Enemy To Assam”: KMSS

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), during a press conference on Friday, termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “eternal enemy” of Assam and a cheater. They reiterated that his visit in Assam is just to promote his party for the upcoming state assembly elections.

They also said that Assam will be completely destroyed “if Assamese people trust the BJP and RSS again”, adding that the “Assamese culture will be in ICU in their hands”.

Speaking on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), they said near about 2 crore foreigners will enter Assam if the law is implemented. This will result in Assamese people becoming minorities in their own birth place.

KMSS also stressed on the fact that students’ organizations from six communities still did not attain the scheduled tribe (ST) status.

During the press meet, they also questioned PM Modi about the state of power department in Assam.

“Did anyone get 24 hours electricity service?” the KMSS raised questions to the reporters.

Moreover, the Centre promised to provide 2 crore jobs after it came to power but none was provided, they said.

Taking further dig at the Prime Minister, the KMSS said that “Assam is currently ranked 30th as per the latest survey, 7th place from the bottom, which indicates failures of Assam government and Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal’s governance.