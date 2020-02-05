PM Modi Announces Trust to Build Ram Mandir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday announced the formation of a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya as directed by the Supreme Court in its landmark verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case last November.

Addressing the Parliament today, PM Modi said, “I am happy to announce that in the cabinet meeting today morning, we took significant decisions on the Ayodhya trust. We have set up a trust as per the orders of the Supreme Court. The name of the trust will be Shri Ram Janma Bhumi Tirtha Shetra which will be an independent body.”

Modi further stated that they have taken another big step for Ram Mandir pilgrims. The government is allocating Over 67 hectares of land near the mandir area to the trust adding that they want people of all religions and communities in India to thrive.

As per reports, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has allotted five acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board to build a mosque in Ayodhya.

The top court in its historic judgment on November 9 had directed the central government to formulate a scheme with necessary provisions for the setting up of a trust with a board of trustees or any other appropriate body, the functioning of the trust, the powers of the trustees, transfer of land to the trust and all necessary, incidental and supplemental matters.

The apex court, in its verdict, had paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a trust at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a prominent place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

The announcement, two days before Delhi votes in assembly elections followed by a communally charged campaign amid anti-CAA unrest, is likely to ruffle opposition feathers.